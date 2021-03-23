Troubles at the plate costly for North Hall in 4-1 loss to White County

North Hall struggled to bring runners home all game Monday evening in a Region 7-3A matchup against White County, a 4-1 defeat that marks the Trojans first loss since the start of region play.

The Warriors (12-4, 7-0 Region 7-3A) scored all 4 of their runs in the top of the fourth inning, and North Hall (11-5, 6-1 Region 7-3A) could not find the offense to get back into the lead.

“Just one big inning we made a couple mental mistakes, gave them extra base runners,” North Hall coach Trevor Flow said. “You can’t do that. They were prepared to play. I thought their pitcher did a really good job, especially after he struggled early. It’s baseball. It happens sometimes.”

Bailee Patterson started for the Warriors and got the win, allowing just 1 run through five innings, and batting in a pair of runs with a fourth inning double. Eli Reece started for the Trojans, striking out three batters over six innings and allowing 4 runs.

North Hall scored its only run of the game in the bottom of the first when Grayson Kirby stole home by sliding under the tag following a wild pitch to put the Trojans up 1-0 early.

Both teams played solid defense through the following three innings, but the Warriors started to find some offense in the fourth.

White County’s J. Ben Haynes led the inning off with a double down the left field line, and Nate Bray brought him with the very next Warrior at-bat. Bray scored himself later in the inning off a sac fly from Kyler Mayo, and Patterson put 2 more runs on the board with a double.

North Hall had opportunities to at least close the gap between the teams on a number of occasions, but failed to find big hits in important moments. The Trojans left runners on second and third in the bottom of the fourth and failed to cash in on a bases loaded, one out situation in the fifth.

“Our approach was not very good,” Flow said. “We had an infield fly ball with less than two outs bases loaded. We couldn’t move runners over. No outs, man on second, couldn’t move him over. It just comes down to them being able to execute what we talk about and do those little things that we talk about every day at practice.”

North Hall will have another shot at the Warriors when the teams play the second contest of a three-game series against White County on Wednesday at 5:55 p.m. in Cleveland.



