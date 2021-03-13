High school baseball: Lakeview Academy blows by Mount Bethel Christian 12-2

The bat of Lakeview Academy’s Tanner Allen sent the Lions home with a victory over Mount Bethel Christian a little early Friday evening.

Allen blasted a two-run homer over the centerfield wall in the bottom of the fifth inning at Lion Field, putting Lakeview Academy up 12-2 and triggering the run rule to give the Lions the win over the visiting Eagles.

“That’s the way you always want to end it for sure,” Lakeview Academy coach Deuce Roark said after the game. “So happy to have Tanner do that. He hits the ball well. We were glad to see him hit it well tonight.”

The Lions (3-2) offense was rolling throughout the contest, with the home team scoring at least one run in every inning and combining for 16 hits in total. Tanner Allen was 2 for 3 on the night with three RBIs, while Parker Allen went 4 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs.

Jesse Whiting got the start and the win for the Lions, striking out eight over four innings pitched.

Lakeview Academy started the game off slow, giving up a pair of runs in the first inning, but that was all the scoring the Eagles would do for the rest of the game.

Parker Allen’s triple in the bottom of the first got the Lions on the board, and Tanner Allen brought in the tying run two at-bats later with a single.

Lakeview Academy took the lead in the second off another Parker Allen hit, and really opened things up in the third. The Lions brought in a pair of runs off a bad throw to first base that got away from the Eagles. Later in the inning, Parker Allen and Isaiah Rico combined to bring in three more Lakeview Academy runners to go up 9-2 through four innings.

Rico then relieved Whiting on the mound and retired three straight Mount Bethel Christian batters to give the Lions the chance to walk it off.

In the bottom of the fifth, Whiting hit a double off the centerfield fence to bring Parker Allen in from second and put the Lions up by eight runs, and Tanner Allen did the rest.

After fouling off three straight balls, he finally found the pitch he was looking for and sent it over the fence to end the game.

“It was good to see a total ball game,” Roark said. “We’re still getting our stride. Proud of the guys today. They did what they were supposed to do, and you see some improvement.”