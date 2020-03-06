High school baseball: Buford advances to championship round of Perfect Game High School Showdown

The Buford baseball team won a pair of games on Friday to advance to the championship round of the Perfect Game High School Showdown in Hoover, Alabama.

In the first game of the day, Wolves pitcher Dylan Lesko pitched a 12-strikeout no-hitter to lead Buford to a 1-0 win over North Broward (Fla). In the second game, the Wolves beat Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) 3-1. Treyton Renk was the winning pitcher, and Greg Johnson knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning.

Buford will advance to take on Mountain Brook (Ala.) in the championship game today.

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 16, ST. FRANCIS 0: Andrew Estes pitched a five-inning shutout for the Lions Friday evening, helping the team to the region win.

Estes allowed just two hits and struck out 11 in the victory. He was also 3 for 4 at the plate.

Parker Allen and Holden Cooper each had three hits and 3 RBIs. Sam Stewart went 2 for 2, scoring 4 runs on the day.