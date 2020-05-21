GHSA announces plans for conditioning of athletes to resume on June 8

After a long and arduous wait during the COVID-19 pandemic, high school conditioning for GHSA member schools can resume on June 8, which was announced Thursday by its executive director Robin Hines.

“The plan is restrictive and provides for conditioning only,” Hines said. “As the data related to COVID-19 continues to improve, restrictions may be reduced after input from our health care professionals and guidance from our Governor. Please make every effort to follow the recommendations and restrictions included in the guidance provided.

“As you return to conditioning, keep in mind that the majority of your athletes have “deconditioned” the past two months and need to work into what would be normal for this time of year. Reduce the work and gradually increase the workouts with time.”

The GHSA halted play in 2020 with a temporary shelter-in-place order that went into effect March 13, then extended for the remainder of the school year on April 2.