Gainesville High set to retire former baseball coach Wayne Vickery's number at Ivey-Watson Field

The greatest run of Gainesville High’s baseball program had one man in charge: Wayne Vickery.

On Friday, the school will retire the 20-year coaching veteran’s No. 18 jersey with a ceremony before the game against Stephens County at Ivey-Watson Field.

From 1989-2008 while in charge of the Red Elephants, Vickery’s teams produced five state titles between 1996-2002, 470 victories and 13 region championships.

Now, his number will go up on the fence with some of the Red Elephants’ best players, including a pair of former big leaguers.

“It’s pretty impressive to have my number up there with Micah Owings and Cris Carpenter,” Vickery said. “I had a lot of great assistant coaches that helped me along the way.”