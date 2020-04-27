This Gainesville High graduate has benefited from the tutelage of an NFL great. Now, he's ready to begin his own career after being drafted by the New York Giants

For a brief period, Chris Williamson can’t remember the exact progression of events after he found out he was the seventh-round draft selection of the New York Giants late Saturday afternoon. There’s a span of about 20-30 minutes that the Gainesville High graduate said are still a blur.



“My mind went totally blank there for a minute,” said Williamson, who was the 247th overall selection in the draft.

It started when he saw what he recognized as a New Jersey area code on his phone. Giants general manager Dave Gettleman asked a couple softball questions before getting down to the point, saying ‘Are you ready to be a New York Giant?”

Then came a momentary fog when realized he was a player in the NFL.

“I feel like I blacked out for a while,” Williamson said.

Since then, it’s all been smiles for Williamson, who is now at his family’s home in Snellville.

Williamson played his final two seasons in college with Minnesota, after signing with Florida in 2015.

Once his name was called, Williamson said his phone was flooded with so many text messages this his phone froze three separate times.

He’s been constantly taking and returning phone calls since his life-long dream came true.

“It was tears of joy when I got drafted,” said Williamson, who recorded 57 tackles at Minnesota in 2019.

The Gainesville High product is as ready as any player can be, training long hours every day. Once the nation’s COVID-19 pandemic passes, he’ll be ready to report in tip-top shape to the New Jersey headquarters for the Giants. Every day, Williamson and his younger brother Kendall, a defensive back at Stanford, head to Adams Stadium in Dekalb County for intense workouts with trainers.

The Williamson brothers push each other every day in drills, knowing one is about to begin his NFL career while the other has a couple years remaining playing for the Cardinal.

“This is the most time I’ve spent with my brother since I left to play at Florida in 2015,” said Chris, who played his first two seasons as a Gators wide receiver.

Chris has also benefited immensely from a close relationship with 12-year NFL player Ray Buchanan, a starting defensive back for the 1998 Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl squad. In the seventh grade, Williamson was introduced to Buchanan who was working with defensive backs at Competitive Edge Sports in Gwinnett County.

At the time, Williamson was too young to know Buchanan’s background in football. However, Chris’ mother, Ursala, saw Buchanan working with players and inquired with the training facility the following day about reaching out to Buchanan for training assistance.

The two have been extremely close ever since. Williamson thinks of Buchanan as a ‘second father.”

“Words can’t describe how excited I am for Chris,” said Buchanan, who finished his NFL career with 47 interceptions and returned four for a touchdown. “Chris is a great kid and has always done everything I asked of him.”

Buchanan can remember as soon as Williamson was picked they shared a moment on Facetime where both were screaming with excitement.

According to the former NFL star, Williamson’s best trait is that he is physical and fast enough to play any position in the secondary. When asked, Buchanan compared Williamson to Chris Harris of the Los Angeles Chargers, a four-time Pro Bowl selection for the Denver Broncos between 2011-2019.

Buchanan is thrilled for Williamson to be able to learn from another one of his clients, Giants starting corner back James Bradberry.

“If Chris can stay healthy, I have no doubt he’ll be able to play for a long time in the NFL,” Buchanan said.

A pair of hamstring injuries are Williamson’s only prior medical issues.

With a clean bill of health in 2019, the All-State wide receiver for the Red Elephants has put the pedal to the medal.

After playing in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 for Minnesota, he flew home to Georgia the following day before departing for training with an elite crop of talent with Exos Sports in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas.

Williamson also made the most of his opportunity when he took part in the week of practices before playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl in January in St. Petersburg, Florida.

There, he felt like he performed well on the field, as well as withstood the scrutiny of interviews with scouts from 15-20 teams.

During the rapid-fire interview sessions, Williamson covered the highlights of his background. Players, Williamson said, are seated around tables and have to wait to be approached by team scouts. The banter between parties had to move fast with teams trying to vet as many players as possible.

“It kind of felt like speed dating,” Williamson said with a chuckle.

He clearly made an impression on the Giants.

For Rounds 4-7 Saturday, Chris was watching the draft at his home with Kendall and their father Bethel. All three men were looking intensely at the ESPN draft broadcast and glancing at their phones for calls or messages from out of state.

As the seventh round began, Williamson was mentally preparing for the next step, should he not get drafted. He said there was an opportunity he was going to take as a undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons, should it come to that point.

However, those thoughts of a fallback plan didn’t linger for long.

About pick No. 240, Williamson started feeling better when he received messages from Giants staff members who said they were going to push for Williamson to be the pick that was just a couple minutes away.

That was nice, but the 6-foot, 205-pound Williamson knew the final call rested with Gettleman and Giants head coach Joe Judge.

His heart was still racing, knowing there were only about 15 more picks left in the draft.

Then, he looked down at his phone a couple spots before New York was on the clock and saw what Williamson said was a New Jersey area code.

Gettleman asked a few questions, probably the standard for any pick, just to let his new player settle his nerves.

As soon as he answered Gettleman, Williamson was asked, “What are you doing?”

The former Red Elephants player didn’t realize right off the bat that it was the man in charge of the entire Giants selection process.

“Are you healthy?” was Gettleman’s next question.

“Then he said, ‘Are you ready to be a New York Giant?” said Williamson, the first indication he was going to be drafted.

Williamson said going to Minnesota was one of his best moves, despite having to redshirt the 2017 season, per NCAA rules for transfers. He felt rushed back on the field too fast from his first hamstring injury with the Gators, which resulted in reinjuring the same area.

Once he expressed interest in changing schools, Williamson heard from Minnesota defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist. In high school, Williamson’s only offer from a Power Five program was Iowa State, where he was recruited by then Cyclones’ defensive backs coach Linguist.

Once at Minnesota, Williamson changed sides of the ball.

“I’m happy with my decision to transfer,” said Williamson, who started nine games in 2019 for the Golden Gophers.

One of his best games was his last, recording seven tackles (five solo) against Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

After that, he moved home from Minneapolis to devote his life to training for the NFL Draft.

Williamson never had any doubt that his diligence would pay off.

Williamson is the first Gainesville graduates since 2017 when quarterback Deshaun Watson (first round, Houston Texans) and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter (sixth round, Detroit Lions) were both selected.

He enrolled at Gainesville shortly after the program won the 2012 state championship, knowing he would be able to catch passes from Watson in 2013. Williamson topped 1,000 yards both years for the Red Elephants.

Now, he’s one of the select few to get a crack in the NFL.

“These are exciting times for me, for sure,” Williamson said.