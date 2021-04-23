By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gainesville graduate Spencer Ralston caps solid week with second-place finish at SEC Championship
Fifth-year senior at University of Georgia had three-day total of 4-under par at St. Simons Island
Spencer Ralston
Spencer Ralston Photo courtesy UGA Sports Communications

Gainesville High graduate Spencer Ralston, a fifth-year senior at the University of Georgia, capped a strong three-day showing with a second-place finish Friday at the Southeastern Conference Championship on St. Simons Island. 

Ralston’s 54-hole total with 4-under par (206) for Georgia, which finished the stroke-play portion of play with an eight-shot edge. Now, Georgia enters match play with the top seed on Saturday. 

On Friday, Ralston carded a 1-over par 71. 

Ralston’s best day of the week was a 3-under par 67 on Thursday, following a round of 2-under par to open play Wednesday. 

Segundo Pinto, of Arkansas, top individual honors at 6-under par. 

