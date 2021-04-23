Gainesville graduate Spencer Ralston caps solid week with second-place finish at SEC Championship

Gainesville High graduate Spencer Ralston, a fifth-year senior at the University of Georgia, capped a strong three-day showing with a second-place finish Friday at the Southeastern Conference Championship on St. Simons Island.
Ralston’s 54-hole total with 4-under par (206) for Georgia, which finished the stroke-play portion of play with an eight-shot edge. Now, Georgia enters match play with the top seed on Saturday.
On Friday, Ralston carded a 1-over par 71.
Ralston’s best day of the week was a 3-under par 67 on Thursday, following a round of 2-under par to open play Wednesday.
Segundo Pinto, of Arkansas, top individual honors at 6-under par.