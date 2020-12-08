Gainesville grad Makius Scott excited to transfer to Georgia Tech, reunite with former Red Elephants football teammate Jordan Williams

Makius Scott felt a pull to the football program at Georgia Tech every Saturday this fall when he turned on the television and saw his good friend and fellow Gainesville High graduate Jordan Williams starting on the Yellow Jackets’ offensive line as a freshman.



And when the University of South Carolina let go of former coach Will Muschamp, after a loss to the University of Mississippi on Nov. 14 to go to 2-5 on the season, the Gamecocks’ freshman defensive lineman, Scott, knew it was time to make a change.

That’s when Scott started seeing himself at Georgia Tech, a program that recruited him hard after his junior season for the Red Elephants.

“I was too talented to not be playing (at South Carolina),” said Scott, who still has to finish his fall semester classes at South Carolina before moving to Atlanta.

This is a homecoming, for Scott, with deep Gainesville connections.

Scott and Williams have played together as long as he can remember, all the way back to the Gainesville Parks and Recreation days.

With his decision to move made official Sunday, Scott will be coached by Yellow Jackets’ defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker, who is also a Gainesville High graduate and the stepson of retired Red Elephants coach Bruce Miller.

The Yellow Jackets (3-6, 3-5 ACC) have struggled this season, but continue to gain momentum under second-year head coach Geoff Collins. Due to coronavirus cancellations, the Yellow Jackets went four weeks without playing after losing to Notre Dame on Oct. 31.

Still, Scott is thrilled to make the move to join the program at Georgia Tech.

“I like the change in the culture at Georgia Tech,” said Scott, who said he’s thrilled to play again in his home state.

Gainesville High coach Heath Webb was directly involved in helping Scott navigate the process, once his mind was made up to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

“I asked Makius, ‘What do you have in mind?’” Webb said. “And he said Georgia Tech. I got in touch with coach Thacker and they were excited to have him.”

Webb said that Scott fits an immediate need for the Yellow Jackets and probably won’t have to wait long to hit the field in Atlanta.

“Makius is that defensive lineman that everyone is looking for with the 300-pound frame, great length and is very athletic,” Webb said. “He’s a run stopper.”