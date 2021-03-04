By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gainesville girls, boys roll past Rabun County in tennis
Lilly Winston
Gainesville's Lilly Winston returns a shot against Rabun County on Wednesday at Longwood Park. Photo courtesy Kendall Gruhn

Hannah Williams, Callie Patterson and Lilly Winston swept singles play for the Gainesville girls in a 4-1 win against Rabun County on Wednesday at Longwood Park. Also winning for the Lady Red Elephants were Kate Abernathy and Gracie Nguyen at No. 2 doubles. 

Up next, Gainesville faces South Forsyth on Thursday.

GAINESVILLE BOYS 5, RABUN COUNTY 0: Phillip Mady and Truett Keener won in singles for the Red Elephants, while Charlie Burns/Caleb Anderson and Holden Casey/Jacob Nguyen teamed for victory in doubles on Wednesday. 


Regional events