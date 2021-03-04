Gainesville girls, boys roll past Rabun County in tennis

Hannah Williams, Callie Patterson and Lilly Winston swept singles play for the Gainesville girls in a 4-1 win against Rabun County on Wednesday at Longwood Park. Also winning for the Lady Red Elephants were Kate Abernathy and Gracie Nguyen at No. 2 doubles.

Up next, Gainesville faces South Forsyth on Thursday.

GAINESVILLE BOYS 5, RABUN COUNTY 0: Phillip Mady and Truett Keener won in singles for the Red Elephants, while Charlie Burns/Caleb Anderson and Holden Casey/Jacob Nguyen teamed for victory in doubles on Wednesday.



