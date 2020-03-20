Gainesville Athletics Hall of Fame cancels induction ceremony

In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, the Gainesville Athletic Hall of Fame has canceled its upcoming induction ceremony — scheduled to take place on April 18.

“The (Gainesville Athletics Club) hall of fame planning committee met on Wednesday to discuss specifics about this year’s banquet, but the talk quickly turned to postponing or cancelling the banquet due to COVID-19 concerns,” Gainesville athletic director Adam Lindsey said.

The committee could not come to an agreement on a postponement date or location, and decided to instead plan for a double induction in 2021.

Plaques will still be made for the 2020 inductees and will be hung up on the Gainesville Athletics Hall of Fame wall in the school's gym this year.

“I certainly hate that it has come to this, but we definitely want to err on the side of caution,” Lindsey said.



This year’s induction class, the second for the Gainesville Athletics Hall of Fame, included Billy Lothridge; Tommy Valentine; Patrick Hamilton; Stephanie (Yarem) Ransom; Dr. Tim Fulenwider; and the back-to-back-to-back state championship baseball teams from 1996, 1997, and 1998.

