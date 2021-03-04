Flowery Branch's Beaver dominant on the mound, plate in win against George Walton Academy

Flowery Branch’s Jake Beaver allowed just one hit with six strikeouts on the mound in a 13-3 win against George Walton Academy on Wednesday. Beaver added two home runs and drove in four runs for the Falcons.
Kade Smallwood added two hits for Flowery Branch.
WHITE COUNTY 6, JOHNSON 0: Johnson’s Tristen Nguyen threw eight scoreless innings and allowed one hit with 14 strikouts on Wednesday.
Nguyen added a double at the plate for the Knights and finished 2 for 4 offensively.
White County’s J. Ben Haynes threw five shutout innings and recorded 10 strikeouts.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.