Flowery Branch High freshman Larson picks up wrestling national championship in Virginia

Seth Larson is going to have to get creative when coming up with goals for next season.



After Sunday’s win in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the Flowery Branch High freshman has crossed winning a wrestling national championship off his list.

After four days at the nationals, Larson padded his already-perfect high school record with four more wins against some of the top 145-pound freshmen in the country.

“It feels great to win,” said Larson, who also won the Class 4A state champion at the same weight class in 2021. “It’s shown that all my hard work has paid off.”