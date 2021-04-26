Flowery Branch High freshman Larson picks up wrestling national championship in Virginia

Seth Larson is going to have to get creative when coming up with goals for next season.
After Sunday’s win in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the Flowery Branch High freshman has crossed winning a wrestling national championship off his list.
After four days at the nationals, Larson padded his already-perfect high school record with four more wins against some of the top 145-pound freshmen in the country.
“It feels great to win,” said Larson, who also won the Class 4A state champion at the same weight class in 2021. “It’s shown that all my hard work has paid off.”
In the national championships, Larson went against a field of 25 wrestlers.
In the finals, Larson reversed the momentum on his opponent in overtime and came away with the thrilling victory.
“It was very exciting up to the end,” Larson said. “He had me in a good spot.”
What makes Larson’s national success even more amazing was the fact that he has twice broken his thumb on his left hand.
Even that couldn’t stop the three-sport athlete, who was back after missing the first month of the high school wrestling season with Flowery Branch.
Now that the high school season is complete, Larson trains with Teknique Wrestling in Cumming.
“Seth’s a great kid and we’re really proud of his success,” Flowery Branch High coach John Waters said.
Larson’s success athletically runs in the family.
His older brother, Connor, is a star baseball player and was a standout wide receiver in football.
The youngest of Veronica and Ryan Larson’s two children, however, is already carving out his own legacy.
Waters said that Larson is the first wrestler at Flowery Branch High to win the national title.
Seth said his father is instrumental in his training, motivating him for the long runs and workouts in the weightroom.
Wrestling at the National High School Coaches Association nationals is divided up by each weight and class of high school students.
Now, Larson wants to make a run at it all again three more times.
“It’s a big deal to win nationals as a freshman,” Larson said. “It sets me up to win it three more times.”