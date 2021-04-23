Flowery Branch girls start fast, roll to 9-0 win against Fayette County in first round of soccer playoffs

Pressure and precise passing was the key ingredient in Flowery Branch girls soccer teams success most of the season and the first-round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
The Lady Falcons strolled to a 9-0 win over Fayette County at home on Thursday night. With the win, Flowery Branch (11-4-1) advances to face the Marist/Ringgold winner in the second round of April 28.
“My style is to knock it around and support each other,” interim Flowery Branch coach Sean Garnett said. “This team has some talented girls.”
The talent showed itself early and often in this state opener.
Flowery Branch opened up the scoring in the first two minutes of the game when Sarah Greiner dumped off a pass to Maggie Wadsworth. The junior forward’s name rang through the stadium speakers again when Kate Hill hit her with a cross for her second goal of the game.
Wadsworth scored two more goals and assisted on three others. She assisted on a pass to Greiner, Mollie Lagner and Larsyn Reid.
“In the Larsyn goal there were six to eight passes for an easy goal,” Garnett said. “That was nice to see.”
The view favored the Flowery Branch sideline, while Fayette County (6-9) goalie was being peppered with shots.
Defense was solid for the Lady Falcons, who did not let too many balls beyond midfield more than a handful of times.