Flowery Branch girls start fast, roll to 9-0 win against Fayette County in first round of soccer playoffs

Pressure and precise passing was the key ingredient in Flowery Branch girls soccer teams success most of the season and the first-round of the Class 4A state playoffs.



The Lady Falcons strolled to a 9-0 win over Fayette County at home on Thursday night. With the win, Flowery Branch (11-4-1) advances to face the Marist/Ringgold winner in the second round of April 28.

“My style is to knock it around and support each other,” interim Flowery Branch coach Sean Garnett said. “This team has some talented girls.”