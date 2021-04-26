Coming May 8: The Times set to announce Athlete of the Year

Many thanks go out to the athletics directors across the county who helped narrow down the list to four athletes from every school public school and Lakeview Academy and Lanier Christian Academy. Unfortunately, the athletic calendar was cut short at Riverside Military Academy, due to COVID-19 precautions that started when it cancelled all of its fall sports.



For the schools that did play sports in 2020-21, it has been dynamite from beginning to end.

This space isn’t dedicated to promoting the winner, since there is only one.

Instead, we’re here to congratulate these athletes who put up amazing individual accolades, while propelling their teams to great heights.

Comparing athletes across different seasons with wildly different skillsets is a challenge, to say the least.

At North Hall, Caylee Wagner (cross country) and Damon Campbell (wrestling) were both state champions and nominated from their school for Athlete of the Year, while girls golfer Mikayla Dubnik will make a strong push for the state championship in Class 3A.

At Chestatee, senior Luke Gaddis ran a second-place time at the cross country state meet for the first-place team in Class 4A.

Also for the War Eagles, football quarterback Christian Charles was primed to have a big senior season, but a Week 1 shoulder injury and subsequent surgery put an end to his high school career, and he’s now turned the page to playing on defense at the University of Tennessee.

If you went and saw Flowery Branch’s girls play basketball this season, 6-foot, 4-inch tall center Ashlee Locke was always a dominating force and averaged a double-double every time on the floor for the Lady Falcons, who advanced to the state quarterfinals. Also from Flowery Branch, Georgia Southern signee Larsyn Reid is a star for its girls soccer program, which is hoping for a deep playoff run after a lopsided first-round postseason win against Fayette County.

Connor Larson, meanwhile, was one of the top wide receivers in Hall County during the football season, and also a highly-talented middle infielder for the Falcons’ baseball program.

From Gainesville, senior Robert Reisman put on a monster senior campaign in basketball, scoring almost 20 points a game and leading it to the Lanierland championship for the fifth-straight year. For the Lady Red Elephants, Lauren Teasley was a force for the girls basketball program, which also won Lanierland back in December.

The most compelling comeback story of a nominated athlete is Cherokee Bluff’s Corey Thomas, who after missing most of his junior basketball season with a broken leg, came back and scored about 16 points per game for the Bears.

Cherokee Bluff has multi-sport athletes like Eric Gohman and Jaylon Justice, both big producers on the football field, who had their names in the hat for the award.

There’s also a fair share of soccer representation in the pool of candidates for Athlete of the Year.

East Hall’s Walter Bran was the county’s best goalkeeper this season, compiling 10 shutouts in the regular season and also was credited with putting up a memorable three blocks in the penalty-kicks portion of a region win against Flowery Branch.

At Johnson, Eliam Chavez is also a star for the Knights, who are seeking a state championship, after the 2020 season was cut short with the program ranked No. 1 in the country.

You get the picture.

It’s a robust list of 40 deserving candidates for the title of Athlete of the Year.

Yet, only one person can win it.

The Times salutes all the great high school athletes in Hall County who make the games so interesting.

We also wish these young people, most of whom are seniors, the best in the future as they go forward in life.

Most, have been on the college-recruiting radar for a while and have since found a place to play next fall.

We will also continue to refine the selection process for Athlete of the Year.

Some tremendous athletes with all the tangible athletic skills and quality personal character needed to make the cut were not on the list of nominees, since we made it only four representatives from each school.

These are young people who are good students, great athletes and deemed solid representatives of their respective schools in Hall County.

Making these lists was equally difficult for school administrators and coaches as it was for The Times having to select one athlete as the best in Hall County.