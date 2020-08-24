Cherokee Bluff's Dabney ends arduous football recruiting process with commitment to Kansas

Shad Dabney will be able to play his senior football season at Cherokee Bluff clear of any college distractions.



On Monday, Dabney made his decision around lunch time that he would be playing next year at Kansas University.

A three-sport standout for three years at Riverside Military Academy, he made the decision to transfer June 5 after the Eagles called off fall sports for 2020, due to coronavirus concerns.

For football, Dabney has more than 20 Division-I offers but made the decision last week that he wanted to be a member of the Jayhawks, which are in the second year under Les Miles. He guided Louisiana State to a national championship for the 2007 season.

“I’m so excited to be headed to Kansas,” said Dabney, who will play defensive back at Kansas. “It was a hard process but an easy decision.”

Dabney said his college decision came down to Kansas, Syracuse and the University of Louisiana.

The future Jayhawk is also an electric player on offense, racking up more than 2,000 yards in 2019 at Riverside Military as a quarterback and wide receiver.

Kansas was once the doormat of one of the toughest Power 5 conferences. However, Dabney said Miles has things going in the right direction.

In 2019, Kansas went 3-9.

Dabney will get to work directly under Jayhawks defensive backs coach Chevis Jackson, who was a starting defensive back under Miles at LSU in 2007 and went on to be a third-round draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2008.

With his mind made up, the Cherokee Bluff senior called to talk with Miles on Monday about his decision. Elated with the news, Dabney said he was put on a FaceTime video call by Miles with the entire Kansas coaching staff out in Lawrence, Kansas.

Soon to be headed to the midwest, Dabney is set to be instate rivals against one of his closest friends from Riverside Military Academy, Khalid Duke, who is a sophomore linebacker for Kansas State.

With his college decision made, Dabney is thrilled about the possibilities with Cherokee Bluff in a tough Region 7-3A in 2020. The Bears open against Johnson on September 4 in Oakwood.

A native to Gainesville, Dabney said his parents, Shannon Dabney and Carlton Smith are his foundation, along with Riverside Military football coach Nick Garrett, the man he calls his mentor, and Eagles defensive coordinator Jason Pleasant.