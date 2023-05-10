Athletes of the Year: 20 Hall County athletes honored in ceremony at Gainesville Civic Center on Tuesday

While a handful of Hall County high school sports teams are still competing this spring, the 2023 Times Athlete of the Year banquet and ceremony Tuesday at the Gainesville Civic Center seemed like an appropriate punctuation to the 2022-23 school year as it draws near an end.

With 20 stories of excellence in each individual sport, plus an address by Gainesville native and 1973 Masters champion Tommy Aaron, about the only suspense left was which two of the honorees would take home the ultimate prizes.

The answer came in the form of Boys Athlete of the Year and East Hall wrestler Caleb Pruitt and Girls Athlete of the Year and Chestatee basketball standout Riley Black, who rode separate waves of domination in their sports throughout the school year.

The honors came as a surprise to both honorees, though each began to get an idea it would be them when their feats were described to the gathering of approximately 150 athletes, coaches, family and friends.

For Pruitt, who was also named boys wrestling Athlete of the Year by posting a 59-0 record en route to the Class 4A state championship in the 285-pound weight class, it was the perfect end to a literally perfect season.

And that ending was an entire year in the making.