High school football: Hall County schools announce loosened stadium-capacity limits

Here’s some great news for fans attending football games at Hall County schools on Friday: more of you will be allowed in the stands.
On Monday, the school system announced at its board meeting that stadium capacity will be increased to 40 percent. The news was confirmed by Hall County Schools Director of Athletics and Communications Stan Lewis.
There will be four games this week at Hall County Schools. The list includes Flowery Branch vs. Gainesville, Johnson vs. West Hall, East Hall vs. Franklin County and North Hall vs. Hart County.
Fans are still encouraged to practice social distancing and need to wear protective face masks to help prevent the spread the coronavirus.
Each stadium has a different capacity. The loosened restrictions on stadium capacity means between 100-200 more fans will get through the gates.