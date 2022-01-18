High school basketball: No decision yet on Tuesday's games for those in Hall County schools district

Hall County Schools will be closed Tuesday, due to lingering ice and snow on the roads.
That doesn't mean, yet, that all of its basketball games will be cancelled, Hall County Schools athletics director Stan Lewis said Monday.
Lewis said a decision will be made by noon Tuesday on playing basketball in the evening.
Two schools have already pushed back games one day.
North Hall will host West Hall, starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Cherokee Bluff will host East Forsyth starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Flowery Branch.
Meanwhile, Gainesville's trip to West Forsyth on Tuesday will remain on as scheduled.