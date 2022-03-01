Graham’s future at Gainesville High? No decision has been made, Williams says

Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams said Friday, Feb. 25 that he had asked Graham to decide before the weekend so they could begin planning their next steps for the program, but he still doesn’t have an idea at this point as to which way Graham might be leaning.

“We’ve still not heard anything, so right now we're just kind of in that waiting game,” Williams said. “We want to be sure he has enough time to feel like he's making the best decision for himself.”

When asked if they are going to give Graham a deadline, he said they haven’t decided yet.

The Times has been unable to reach Graham.

Graham was hired as head coach in March 2018 and has amassed a record of 56-51 across four seasons. The boys went 5-18 last season.

Members of the community, including vice chair of the school board, Willie Mitchell, have argued that criticism of Graham’s record is unfair. And Williams has said that they may have unintentionally put some hurdles in Graham’s way, by limiting access to school gyms, for instance.

Many people blamed Athletic Director Adam Lindsey for Graham’s termination. When asked if they can work together should Graham return, Lindsey said: “I know I’m catching the blame for this, but there is no negativity or bad blood between us. … We're both professionals and both respect each other, so I don't see how there would be any issue.”

He said he has not talked to Graham since announcing his dismissal.



