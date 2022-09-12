Youth golf: Gainesville's Hudson Justus wins Regional qualifier at Drive, Chip and Putt at Quail Hollow

In terms of cool golf experiences, Gainesville’s Hudson Justus is adding to what he’s accomplished at a rapid pace.



On Saturday, the 10-year-old had one of his most thrilling moments.

After coming out on top of the Drive, Chip and Putt Region final, Justus was able to celebrate with his parents on the 18th green at the prestigious Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

And now it gets even better for Justus, who is a fifth grader at Mount Vernon Elementary in northern Hall County.

With the win, Justus will get to go after the National Championship at, where else, but Augusta National Golf Club on April 2 — just days before the game’s best tee it up in the Masters.