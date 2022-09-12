Youth golf: Gainesville's Hudson Justus wins Regional qualifier at Drive, Chip and Putt at Quail Hollow

In terms of cool golf experiences, Gainesville’s Hudson Justus is adding to what he’s accomplished at a rapid pace.
On Saturday, the 10-year-old had one of his most thrilling moments.
After coming out on top of the Drive, Chip and Putt Region final, Justus was able to celebrate with his parents on the 18th green at the prestigious Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.
And now it gets even better for Justus, who is a fifth grader at Mount Vernon Elementary in northern Hall County.
With the win, Justus will get to go after the National Championship at, where else, but Augusta National Golf Club on April 2 — just days before the game’s best tee it up in the Masters.
Already a previous winner at the Future Masters and US Kids World Championship, the Drive, Chip and Putt is a totally different experience, but it draws on all the tools for deciphering who is elite.
In each discipline, players get three shots and earn points based on accuracy.
Justus won the driving portion with shots off the tee of 200 and 210 yards, his father said.
Then he won the chipping with shots within one and two feet, respectively.
With the lead heading into putting, Justus needed to make only one attempt, spread out from six, 15 and 30 feet, respectively.
And he drained the shortest of the three attempts, putting the outcome in the bag for Justus.
“One Hudson figured out he won, it was pretty emotional,” his father said. “After they met at the tent (for scoring) everyone went nuts.”
The pro golf world is now about to descend on Quail Hollow for the Presidents Cup with the US vs. the International squad.