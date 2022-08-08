By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Youth golf: Gainesville's Hudson Justus finishes 8-under par to earn ninth place at US Kids World Championship
Hudson_Justus4.jpg
Gainesville's Hudson Justus, 10, hits practice shots at the Chattahoochee Golf Club on July 8, 2022. - photo by Bill Murphy

Gainesville’s Hudson Justus, 10, finished in ninth place Sunday at the US Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst, N.C.

After rounds of four-under par (68) the first two days, Justus carded even-par 72 and finished 8-under par 208.

Justus finished four strokes behind the event champion. 

Gainesville’s Benny Hawkins finished tied for 19th in the 12-year-old division, ending the weekend at 2-over par. 

In the 11-year-old girls division, Gainesville’s Addison Peeples tied for 20th place at 11-over par. 

