Youth golf: Gainesville's Hudson Justus finishes 8-under par to earn ninth place at US Kids World Championship

Gainesville’s Hudson Justus, 10, finished in ninth place Sunday at the US Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst, N.C.
After rounds of four-under par (68) the first two days, Justus carded even-par 72 and finished 8-under par 208.
Justus finished four strokes behind the event champion.
Gainesville’s Benny Hawkins finished tied for 19th in the 12-year-old division, ending the weekend at 2-over par.
In the 11-year-old girls division, Gainesville’s Addison Peeples tied for 20th place at 11-over par.