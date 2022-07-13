North Hall graduate, Georgia Tech senior Bartley Forrester claims thrilling win at Monroe Invitational

North Hall High graduate Bartley Forrester is making a lot of noise before his final season playing golf for Georgia Tech.

On Sunday, Forrester had one of the most memorable moments in his already-successful career for the Yellow Jackets.

Playing in the Monroe Invitational, Forrester drained an eagle shot from the fairway to close out a three-stroke victory in the amateur event, primarily against other college players in Pittsford, N.Y.

Forrester finished the four-round event carding an 11-under par (269), three shots ahead of Ohio State’s Jackson Chandler, who earned second place.

After building a six-shot lead going into the final round, Forrester found himself in a tight spot late in the final round.

Leading by just one shot on the par-4 17th, Forrester’s second shot was only 72 yards from the hole.

That’s when he put it away.

With a wedge shot that landed just past the cup, the ball rolled back into the cup for eagle.

After draining the shot, Forrester tossed his club underhanded to his caddie and went to pull the ball out of the cup.

He set the tone for his amateur victory with a 5-under par 65 in the second round, followed by a 6-under par 64 in the third round.

Forrester has been hot, in 2022, for Georgia Tech.

On the final day on the NCAA championship, Forrester carded the best score in the entire field at 2-under par for the final round.

Currently, Forrester is ranked No. 113 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.