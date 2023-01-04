High school golf: Gainesville ushers in new boys coach to further its tradition-rich program

On Wednesday, Gainesville High announced that Jason DeJiacomo was taking over the position of head boys golf coach.

It’s certainly a good position for a first-time high school coach.

Gainesville finished with 2022 as state runner-up in Class 7A. This season, it returns sophomore Henry Kopydlowski (tied for 10th at state last season) and Brigham Ralston, among others.

This season, the Red Elephants have dropped down to Class 6A.

Gainesville’s new coach started his position officially Tuesday and said he plans to have a meet-and-greet with players next week to lay out his expectations for the program.

“First thing, I want to get to know the kids and find out their skill level, their desire to be successful,” DeJiacomo said.

The new Red Elephants coach is no stranger to Hall County.

Most recently, DeJiacomo served as coach at Savannah College of Art and Design’s Atlanta campus.

However, before that, he was a coach at Brenau University for five seasons, the final two as its head coach.

DeJiacomo’s first coaching position came with three years coaching the men’s and women’s program at Birmingham-Southern College in Alabama.

The new Red Elephants’ coach was an accomplished player at Berry College, then spent more than two years as a graduate-assistant coach. During his time as a graduate assistant, the Vikings took fourth at the NAIA national championship in 2013.

He takes over a program that’s experienced extensive success through the years. The Red Elephants were back-to-back state champions in 2012 and 2013.

And in 2022, the Red Elephants produced Class 7A individual state champion Ryan Davidson, who now plays at Liberty University.