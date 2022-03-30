Hall County championships: Gainesville boys win with new tournament record 4-under par 284, North Hall girls repeat

Winning the Hall County championship never gets old for the Gainesville boys program.
Especially, when it comes with setting a new tournament record.
On Tuesday, the Red Elephants pulled away with their four best scores totalling 141 to win their 27th county championship, 20 strokes ahead of second place Cherokee Bluff at Chicopee Woods.
Paired with a 143 from Monday’s first nine holes of the two-day event, Gainesville won with a new tournament record of 4-under par (284).
“It feels really good to win Hall County,” Gainesville senior Wiley Hickerson said. “I feel like we didn’t play to the best of our abilities, but to set a record is nice.”
Hickerson, the defending champion, finished the county championship second overall with a 3-under par (69).
Also in the red, Gainesville senior Ryan Davidson shot a 3-under par 33 on the final nine for a two-day total of 2-under par 70.
Gainesville coach Cameron Millholland was excited that Davidson had a successful final round.
“Ryan took it one shot at a time, point A to point B. He gave himself some birdie looks and made them. I’m super proud of him.”
Turner Edmondson and Brigham Ralston each carded a 2-over par 74 for the Red Elephants.
Individual honors went to North Hall’s Colin Henderson, who put together rounds of 33 and 35 for a one-shot edge over Hickerson.
The Trojans’ junior made a birdie on his first hole, then eagled the fourth hole to give himself the cushion needed for victory.
“It means a lot to win the county championship,” Henderson said. “I struggled through a few holes, but was able to persevere.”
Cherokee Bluff’s Alisa Pressley converted on a pair of birdies and back-to-back rounds of 39 to win the girls’ title by three shots.
“It’s pretty exciting to win Hall County,” Pressley said. “I hit normal drives and irons close and made some birdies. It was all in the putter.”
Paced by MaKayla Jones (81) and Lillie Mallis (87), the North Hall girls repeated as Hall County championships.
Finishing second in the girls standings was Cherokee Bluff (295) and Flowery Branch finished third (324).
Boys team scores
1. Gainesville 284
2. Cherokee Bluff 304
3. North Hall 316
4. Lakeview Academy 323
5. Chestatee 359
6. Flowery Branch 369
7. West Hall 423
8. Johnson 464
9. East Hall 475
Girls team scores
1. North Hall 277
2. Cherokee Bluff 295
3. Flowery Branch 324
4. West Hall 347
5. East Hall 352
6. Chestatee 387
Boys Individual results
1. Colin Henderson North Hall 33-35-68
2. Wiley Hickerson Gainesville 35-34-69
T3. Tanner Stephens Lakeview Academy 35-35-70
T3. Ryan Davidson Gainesville 37-33-70
T5. Turner Edmondson Gainesville 38-36-74
T5. Brigham Ralston Gainesville 36-38-74
Girls individual results
1. Alisa Pressley Cherokee Bluff 39-39-78
2. MaKayla Jones North Hall 44-37-81
3. Lillie Mallis North Hall 42-45-87
4. Taylor Bays Flowery Branch 48-48-96
5. Trinity Williams West Hall 56-51-107