Hall County championships: Gainesville boys win with new tournament record 4-under par 284, North Hall girls repeat

Winning the Hall County championship never gets old for the Gainesville boys program.

Especially, when it comes with setting a new tournament record.

On Tuesday, the Red Elephants pulled away with their four best scores totalling 141 to win their 27th county championship, 20 strokes ahead of second place Cherokee Bluff at Chicopee Woods.

Paired with a 143 from Monday’s first nine holes of the two-day event, Gainesville won with a new tournament record of 4-under par (284).

“It feels really good to win Hall County,” Gainesville senior Wiley Hickerson said. “I feel like we didn’t play to the best of our abilities, but to set a record is nice.”