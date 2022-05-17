By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Golf state championships: Cherokee Bluff's Pressley leads after Day 1 in Class 3A girls
Alissa_Pressley1.jpg
Cherokee Bluff's Alisa Pressley hits a tee shot during a recent match.

Cherokee Bluff's Alisa Pressley carded a first-round total of 2-over par 74 to claim a one-shot lead in the Class 3A girls state championship meet Monday at Belle Meade Country Club in Thomson. 

After the first round, North Hall's girls stood in third place, 46 shots behind first-place Pierce County 

In Class 3A boys, North Hall's Colin Henderson fired a first-round, even-par 72 at Bartram Trail in Evans. 

He's tied with Cherokee Bluff's Caleb Vancil for sixth overall. 

The Bears are in third place with a first-day total of 24-over par, 29-strokes behind first-place Westminster. 

The final 18 holes of all state championship meets are Tuesday. 

