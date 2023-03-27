Golf: Return to Augusta National figures to be even more special for Gainesville's Hudson Justus

As one of the top junior golf players in Hall County and all of Georgia, Gainesville's Hudson Justus has had plenty of thrilling and unique experiences on some of the most prestigious courses throughout the country.

That includes winning the 10-11 age group regional qualifier for the Drive, Chip and Putt national developmental skills competition last September at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, N.C.

However, even that accomplishment will likely pale in comparison to what lies just a few days ahead for the fifth-grader at Mount Vernon Elementary in Northern Hall County.

Justus will compete in Sunday’s Drive, Chip and Putt national finals on the hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club, one of the events that kick off Masters week leading up to the 2023 tournament, which tees off April 6.

It won’t be the 11-year-old’s first trip to Augusta National – he accompanied his father Scott to a practice round prior to last year’s Masters.

However, even though it will be in a skills competition and not playing an actual round, being able be in front of the ropes at one of America’s most famous courses will be something much more momentous.