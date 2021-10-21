By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Golf: Gainesville's Hudson Justus wins under-10 division of Nick Faldo Hurricane Finals
Hudson Justus
Gainesville's Hudson Justus poses with Sir Nick Faldo after winning the Under-10 division of the Nick Faldo Hurricane Series Grand Final on Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Photo courtesy Dawn Justus

Gainesville’s Hudson Justus continues to add to his impressive junior golf resume. 

On Tuesday, the Mount Vernon Elementary Student shot a two-round total of 1-over par to take first overall in the under-10 division of the Nick Faldo Hurricane Grand Final in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Justus carded a final-round, even-par 72, after shooting 73 in Round 1 on the Barefoot Resort Love Course. 

Justus won in a field of players from all across the country, two shots clear of his nearest competitor. 

The Faldo Hurricane Series is named for Sir Nick Faldo, the three-time Masters champion and six-time major winner. 

In 2021, Justus has also earned titles at the Future Masters in Dothan, Alabama and US Kids World Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina. 

