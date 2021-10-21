Golf: Gainesville's Hudson Justus wins under-10 division of Nick Faldo Hurricane Finals

Gainesville’s Hudson Justus continues to add to his impressive junior golf resume.
On Tuesday, the Mount Vernon Elementary Student shot a two-round total of 1-over par to take first overall in the under-10 division of the Nick Faldo Hurricane Grand Final in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Justus carded a final-round, even-par 72, after shooting 73 in Round 1 on the Barefoot Resort Love Course.
Justus won in a field of players from all across the country, two shots clear of his nearest competitor.
The Faldo Hurricane Series is named for Sir Nick Faldo, the three-time Masters champion and six-time major winner.
In 2021, Justus has also earned titles at the Future Masters in Dothan, Alabama and US Kids World Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina.