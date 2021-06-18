Gainesville's Spencer Ralston finishes second round 6-over par at US Open, not likely to make weekend cut

A fantastic start to the second round was not enough Friday to keep Gainesville’s Spencer Ralston in the running for the weekend at the US Open.
In Round 2, Ralston fired three birdies and a bogey over the first four holes at Torrey Pines to get as low as 2-over par in San Diego. However, Ralston struggled the make birdies down the stretch to make it to the final two rounds.
He finished the first two rounds at 6-over par (148). In the first round, Ralston was 4-over par (75) and on Day 2 was 2-over par (73).
The projected weekend cut, on Friday afternoon, was 3-over par.
Still, it was a memorable experience for the 23-year-old Ralston, who recently wrapped up a decorated career at the University of Georgia, playing in his first major and second professional event. Ralston qualified as an amateur, shooting a one-day, 36-hole score of 9-under par on June 7 in Atlanta.
This was Ralston’s final event as an amateur before turning professional.