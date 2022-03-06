Gainesville's Spencer Ralston continues strong run at Puerto Rico Open

Gainesville's Spencer Ralston is putting on a performance at the Puerto Rico Open that he won't soon forget.
The Gainesville High graduated posted another round of 4-under par on Saturday, putting him in a three-way tie for 11th overall with a three-day total of 9-under par.
He is six shots back of leader Ryan Brahn, who has a three-stroke lead on the field.
The final round is Sunday.
During the third round, Ralston came out hot with three consecutive birdies. For the second consecutive day, he birdied No. 17 and 18.
This is Ralston's first time making a weekend cut on the PGA Tour since playing in the 2021 US Open as an amateur.
On Friday, the former University of Georgia standout made a surge with an eagle on the par-5 second hole and back-to-back birdies to wrap it up.