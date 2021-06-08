Gainesville High graduate Spencer Ralston cards two-day total of 9 under par to qualify for US Open

Gainesville High graduate Spencer Ralston pieced together rounds of 67 and 68 in Atlanta to qualify for the US Open, starting June 17 at Torrey Pines near San Diego.

On Monday, the former University of Georgia golf standout capped his two-day run with a round of 4-under par, to go with his 5-under par from Sunday. Ralston had a two-day total of 9-under par (135) and finished tied for third, earning one of five qualifying spots.