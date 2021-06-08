Gainesville High graduate Spencer Ralston cards two-day total of 9 under par to qualify for US Open

Gainesville High graduate Spencer Ralston pieced together rounds of 67 and 68 in Atlanta to qualify for the US Open, starting June 17 at Torrey Pines near San Diego.
On Monday, the former University of Georgia golf standout capped his two-day run with a round of 4-under par, to go with his 5-under par from Sunday. Ralston had a two-day total of 9-under par (135) and finished tied for third, earning one of five qualifying spots.
Ralston highlighted his second round with an eagle of the par-5 sixth hole at the Piedmont Driving Club. During the second day, he fired five birdies to go with seven during the first day. In 2021 for the Bulldogs, Ralston finished second in the individual-scoring portion of the SEC Championship.
For his career, Ralston had appeared in 50 of 51 possible tournaments for Georgia.
He returned to college in 2020-2021 with an extra year of eligibility, due to the coronavirus pandemic.