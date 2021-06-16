Gainesville grad Spencer Ralston has tee time set for first round of US Open at Torrey Pines

Gainesville High graduate Spencer Ralston, competing in his second professional tournament and first major, will tee off at the US Open at 5:31 p.m. Eastern Time (2:31 p.m. local time) in the first round Thursday at Torrey Pines, near San Diego. The former Red Elephants and University of Georgia standout is one of nine amateurs in the field of 156 players.

The 23-year-old Ralston will be playing with fellow Americans Justin Suh, out of the University of Southern California, and Dylan Wu, who played his college golf at Northwestern.

Earlier this week, Ralston spoke in depth with The Times from San Diego about his preparation this week and road to playing in his first major tournament. This will be his final appearance as an amateur before fully turning professional.