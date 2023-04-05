Fifty years for Tommy Aaron: Victory by Gainesville's golfing great in the 1973 Masters had the entire community feeling pure bliss

Lynn Neeck will never forget hearing that her father, Tommy Aaron, was crowned Masters champion in 1973.

In Gainesville while her mother, Jimmye, recovered from multiple surgeries, the 10-year-old was at her regular Monday afternoon ballet class at Brenau University.

Then, without any prompting, a man swung open the doors to the room and belted out, “Tommy Aaron won the Masters!” Neeck said.

She didn’t know who the man was or if he knew Aaron’s daughter was in the class.

However, it’s a moment she’ll never forget.

“I was excited,” said Neeck, who now resides in New York, but was in Gainesville on March 28 to celebrate at the Chattahoochee Golf Club the 50-year anniversary of Aaron’s Masters victory. “I thought to myself, ‘Oh, wow.’”

It’s very hard for Neeck to believe it’s been 50 years since her father’s crowning achievement in golf.

On April 9, 1973, Aaron added his name to the rather short list of players over the past 89 years who have won at Augusta National.

For fans from Gainesville, many of whom were in Augusta for the Masters 50 years ago to pull for Aaron, memories of that Monday afternoon are still fresh.

Gainesville’s Gene Cobb, who has attended more than 50 Masters tournaments and is a friend to Aaron, remembers those final holes of the fourth round as Aaron had to hold off J.C. Snead.

Aaron’s victory was made possible with a gutsy chip shot on No. 15 that came to rest about four feet below the cup on a downhill slope toward the water.

“That was one of the best chip shots you’ll ever see,” Cobb said. “That ball could have easily ended up in the water. Unless you’re a golfer, you don’t know what you’re looking at.”

Then with the lead in hand, Aaron went about parring the final three holes to win by one stroke.

When it was all over,Aaron was presented the green jacket by the previous year’s winner, Jack Nicklaus, a custom that still exists to this day.

“It was so fantastic to see Tommy win it,” said Cobb, who has been a playing partner with Aaron for many years. “I remember how emotional a time it was for me and all the fans from Gainesville.”