College golf: North Hall graduate Bartley Forrester jumps to lead for Georgia Tech after first two rounds at Colonial

North Hall High graduate and Georgia Tech senior Bartley Forrester was superb over 36 holes, putting only one bogey on his scorecard to take a one-stroke lead Monday in the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invite at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Forrester shot a 1-under par 69 on his first round, then a bogey-free 65 on the second 18 for a one shot lead over Michael Thorbjornsen of Stanford.
Forrester closed his day incredibly strong with three birdies on the final nine holes.
Forrester will go for the win with the final 36 holes on Tuesday.