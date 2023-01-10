‘Electricity down your spine’: Gainesville man on UGA cheerleading squad describes atmosphere of national championship game

With the white Super G flag in hand, Pete Alexander ran across Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium Monday, Jan. 9, a night he described as a “once in a lifetime experience” as part of the University of Georgia’s cheerleading squad.

Georgia defeated TCU 65-7 Monday, Jan. 9, in Los Angeles for the college football national championship. It marked back-to-back national championships for the Bulldogs, who have played in three championship games since the creation of the College Football Playoff.

The first fear with the massive flag is to not trip and get it in the air quickly, Alexander said.

While the flag itself isn’t too heavy to pick up by yourself, there’s a certain technique to handle the bend and keep it straight.

“The team is on your heels, and they’re running out,” Alexander said. “… You’re running and it’s exhausting, but at the same time, we literally fight over the opportunity to get to run the Super G out. It’s like the greatest thing you can do.”

Alexander grew up in Hall County and graduated from Gainesville High School in 2019. Playing football and lacrosse in high school, the Gainesville man’s first foray into cheerleading was in college.

Alexander’s roommate was a cheerleader in high school and brought Alexander along to the gym to learn.

“Once we learned how to stunt and the other things, we were able to try out,” Alexander said.

The national championship was a lopsided affair, with Georgia leading 38-7 at halftime.

“It was like electricity,” Alexander said. “Every touchdown, you felt it in your chest.”

Alexander, a senior criminal justice major, said the fans were chanting through the entire game, still “going nuts” in the fourth quarter when the second string started taking snaps.

“(Quarterback) Stetson (Bennett) played ridiculously amazing the other day,” Alexander said.

Alexander ranked last year’s national championship, a 33-18 win over Alabama, as his favorite Georgia moment.

Second on the list was Monday’s game, becoming back-to-back champions. Right behind is the Dec. 31 42-41 win over Ohio State, “the miss at midnight” when Ohio State’s kicker missed a potential game-winning field goal.

“Taking it all in, seeing the stadium light up, it’s a once in a lifetime experience,” Alexander said. “It’s hard to describe other than electricity down your spine of just excitement and joy.”



