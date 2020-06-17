Gainesville graduate Spencer Ralston to make PGA Tour debut at RBC Heritage

Spencer Ralston has had to wait a bit longer than expected to make his PGA Tour debut, but the time has finally arrived.

Ralston, a Gainesville graduate who currently plays for the University of Georgia golf team, will be competing in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links this week, getting his first taste of PGA Tour action. The event was originally scheduled to take place on April 16-19, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ralston will be teeing off on Thursday.

"I am really excited for the chance to play in the RBC Heritage," he said in a statement released by UGA sports communications. "It's a dream of mine to play on the PGA Tour, so being able to have that experience as a collegiate golfer is really big. I've been waiting months for this week to arrive."

Ralson originally qualified for the event when he won the Players Amateur last summer, posting a 9-under 63 in the final round of that event to surge all the way to the top of the leaderboard and win the title by one stroke.