Youth football: Nine-and-under North Georgia Raiders win 'Turkey Bowl'

The 9-and-under North Georgia Raiders football team won the Hall County ‘Turkey Bowl’ at the 10-and-under level, going undefeated with a 3-0 record.
The North Georgia Raiders are comprised heavily of players from Hall County.
In the tournament, the Raiders beat Hart County and Monroe Area, then the Georgia Ducks in the championship.
Nine-year-old Bowen Greene, a fourth grader at Mount Vernon Elementary, was named tournament MVP.
Players include AJ Jenkins, Weston Priewe, Jeremiah Wilkins, Kyler Shirley, Carson Roach, Michael McCullough, Ayden Alfaro, Ayden Chavez, Malachi Lyles, Ryheme Drayton, EJ Freeman, NyKita Young Jr., KJ Carruth, Spencer Wyche, Jace Hardin, Joshua Hester, Creed Langston, Bowen Greene, Ryan McGuire, Joseph Key, Jakhais Imes, G’Khai Barnett, Nikko Delcon and Keyyard Williams.