West Hall takes out Johnson in the Battle of Oakwood

West Hall racked up 450 yards of offense as it topped Johnson 35-7 in the Battle of Oakwood on Friday.
Tilil Blackwell had 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Spartans (3-6).
At quarterback, Nick Sturm completed 8 of 12 throws for 172 yards for West Hall. Sturm also had an interception return for the Spartans.
Noah Legault finished with three catches for 90 yards for West Hall, while Andrew Malin had three receptions for 67 yards.
West Hall hosts Lumpkin County on Nov. 5, Johnson takes on Clarke Central on Nov. 5 to wrap up the season.