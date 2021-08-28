West Hall pulls away from East Hall, moves to 2-0 on the season

Krofton Montgomery challenged his West Hall High football team late in the second quarter.



He told them to wake up and get things going.

His players responded in convincing fashion.

The Spartans used a ground attack and ball control to beat East Hall 48-21 on the road Friday night.

West Hall (2-0) also wanted to get a chance to play on the turf field, which was the surface played on at the Vikings home opener.

“We were prepared,” Montgomery said. “We grabbed the offense and told them to clean it up.”

West Hall’s offense was doing what it wanted to do from the opening kick.

They were piling up yards in its running back by committee.

It did not matter if it was a jet sweep or a run up the middle something good was happening for the Spartans.

The only hiccup it had was late in the first half.

East Hall (0-1) scored on a 40-yard interception from Alex Stoudenmire to tie the game up.

However, this was the closest the Vikings were able to get the rest of the game. West Hall took a 21-14 lead into the half when running back Tili Blackwell punched it in from the 15-yard line.

Jaden White had a 35-yard touchdown run.

Quarterback Nick Sturm scored twice on short distance yardage and threw for another.

Squeeze two Nick Ruiz field goals and you have the final score.

At the end of the night, all Montgomery could talk about was the collective effort from the offensive line, which helped amass 447 rushing yards, and White’s ability to help lead the running backs.

“When Jaden has the ball in his hands he is so electric,” Montgomery said of senior running back who did not play offense last week. “Our offensive line was fantastic tonight. This was a collective team effort.”

Montgomery, however, did not want to experience dejavú.

The Spartans held a two score lead last year and lost the game behind the exceptional play of Vikings quarterback Clete Cooper.

West Hall’s defense keyed in on the senior signal caller this year.

Cooper threw two touchdowns, a 52-yard to Tyrone Buffington and a 38-yard to Darius Holcomb.

East Hall, which was playing its first game of the season, were succumbed by too many penalties. Despite having the lead and control the entire game, Montgomery knew his team needed to finish the game strong.

“We lost this game last year after having a two score lead,” he said. “They have a good quarterback, who can make plays. They’re going to be alright, but you can tell this was their first game.”