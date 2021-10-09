By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
West Hall dropped by White County in Region 7-3A play
09112021 FOOTBALL 8.jpg
West Hall quarterback Nick Sturm scrambles in the backfield Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, during the Spartans game with Chestatee High at War Eagle Stadium. - photo by Scott Rogers

BY ISAAC THOMAS

For The Times

After a promising start to the season, West Hall has run into region troubles. 

The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Region 7-3A) fell to White County (2-5, 1-2) 42-0 on Friday night in front of their homecoming crowd in Oakwood. 

West Hall is not eliminated from playoff contention, but is facing an uphill battle after another regional loss. 

The Spartans have three region games remaining, likely needing to run the table to make the postseason. 

Up next, West Hall visits Dawson County on Oct. 15. 


