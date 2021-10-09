West Hall dropped by White County in Region 7-3A play

BY ISAAC THOMAS
For The Times
After a promising start to the season, West Hall has run into region troubles.
The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Region 7-3A) fell to White County (2-5, 1-2) 42-0 on Friday night in front of their homecoming crowd in Oakwood.
West Hall is not eliminated from playoff contention, but is facing an uphill battle after another regional loss.
The Spartans have three region games remaining, likely needing to run the table to make the postseason.
Up next, West Hall visits Dawson County on Oct. 15.