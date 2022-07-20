Times Football Media Day: Sign up on Facebook to watch all 11 high schools in Hall County speak about the upcoming season July 27

For the fourth time since its inception in 2018, this year’s version of Times Football Media was a resounding success, thanks to the participation of all 11 high schools in Hall County and generous sponsors who made the event possible.

Times football Media Day is brought to us by Northeast Georgia Health System and sponsored by Jackson EMC, Jim Shorkey Auto Group and Chick-fil-A.

The event was held Wednesday at the Civic Center. Fans can sign up on Facebook for reminders to watch segments for their favorite school or the entire event when it airs July 27.

First-year Gainesville coach Josh Niblett came dressed to impress, wearing an all red suit with the Gainesville logo on the left side of his jacket. It’s clear that the loaded Red Elephants are going to be a team to contend with in the race for the Class 6A state championship this season.

Meanwhile, Flowery Branch and North Hall had first year coaches in attendance and both are excited about taking over already-successful programs. Falcons coach Jason Tester has a lot to be excited about as their program bumps up to Class 5A.

North Hall coach Sean Pender is also enthusiastic about the composite of its football program, which will look different than the offenses the school ran in the past that relied so heavily on running the ball with great success.

Also, Lanier Christian coach Bruce Miller gave an outlook about what his program can expect as it moves to an 11-man brand of football.

Coaches in the new 11-team Region 8-4A gave their takes on what it will look like playing against so many quality opponents, knowing there are only four postseason berths on the line.