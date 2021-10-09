Solid first quarter sends North Hall to big win against Lumpkin County

North Hall struck early and often in the first quarter in a 37-7 win against Lumpkin County on Friday in Dahlonega.
Kevin Rochester had touchdown runs of 64 and 22 yards to pace the Trojans (5-2, 3-0 Region 7-3A) and to go over 1,000 yards on the ground for the season.
On seven carries, Rochester finished the game with 117 yards for North Hall.
To start the scoring, North Hall senior quarterback Bradford Puryear threw the first of two touchdowns, a 53-yard play to tight end Jeremiah Telander.
Senior Luke Brown was also good on a 45-yard field goal in the first quarter for the Trojans.
Ethan Little had a 50-yard scoring run in the third period for North Hall.
Up next, North Hall hosts Gilmer on Oct. 15 in Gainesville.