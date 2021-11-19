Senior Marlion Jackson continues to provide elite deep threat for No. 10 Cherokee Bluff as it enters second round of football playoffs

Marlion Jackson shouldn’t mind the label ‘one-year wonder.’

It certainly describes how well his senior season — and only year — has gone on the football field at Cherokee Bluff.

In 2021, Jackson has been the ultimate vertical threat for the 10th-ranked Bears (11-0), with nearly 700 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

"I feel like I've added another threat to our offense," Jackson said. "We were already advanced in the running game, now we're advanced in the passing game and can go both ways."

Most impressively, for Jackson, nearly 1/3 of his 35 receptions have resulted in a score for Cherokee Bluff.

“Marlion is having a fantastic season,” Cherokee Bluff coach Tommy Jones said. “He’s an outstanding young man and fits in very well with the program.”