Riverside Military starts slow, East Forsyth earns first-ever win 27-6 at Maginnis Field

East Forsyth’s football program made school history Thursday at Maginnis Field.



The first-year Broncos, a school located in the Gainesville portion of Forsyth County, had a gutsy performance from sophomore quarterback Will Moffit en route to a 27-6 win against Riverside Military.

Moffit was responsible for all four Broncos (1-4) touchdowns (three rushing, one passing), which set off a celebration after the game was finished on a rainy night in Hall County.

“It has been quite a challenge for us,” Broncos coach Brian Allison said. “We’re excited about where we’re at and what we have done.”

Moffit finished the game with 217 yards of offense.

Early in the second quarter, Moffit carried a couple Eagles (1-2) defenders around his ankles near the goalline and stretched out for the score to go up 14-0.

“(Will) was rock solid,” Allison said. “He was reading it well and running it hard as heck. We played really good on defense. I felt we controlled their running game well. We’re just excited. We will work on getting better.”

In the final minute before halftime, Moffit found his wide-open tight end Andrew Frank who caught the ball near midfield and scampered in for an 81-yard score.

Meanwhile, East Forsyth’s defense grounded the Eagles (1-2) at just about every turn. Riverside Military scored when Julian Rowton connected with Justin Hornick for an 80-yard touchdown in the second half.

This was the only time the Eagles were able to beat the Broncos defense.

Getting better is exactly what Riverside Military coach Nick Garrett focused on at the end of the game.

A good portion of his team is either new to the game of football or currently in quarantine, due to coronavirus precautions.

Garrett, however, did not take anything away from East Forsyth’s effort.

Riverside Military is still adjusting to a learning curve after not having a 2020 season, due to COVID-19 precautions.

“We haven’t had an abundance of time with them,” Garrett said. “Every single snap is a learning experience. (East Forsyth) played four teams tough and their record is no reflection on how they are coached and how they execute.

“They clicked on all cylinders when they needed to. For us, we’re not necessarily there, but we’re getting there.”

Up next, Riverside Military hosts Toombs County on Sept. 24 at Maginnis Field.

After a bye, East Forsyth visits Mount Pisgah on Oct. 1.