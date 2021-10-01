PREVIEW: Red-hot Cherokee Bluff takes aim at West Hall in Region 7-3A

Cherokee Bluff is riding high, while West Hall’s football program is looking to regain its early-season success.
Even though the defending Region 7-3A champion Bears (5-0, 1-0) are playing nearly flawless in 2021, the Spartans (2-2, 0-1) have five more region games left and ample opportunities to make the playoffs.
On Friday, they will meet at Yonah Field in Flowery Branch.
The main catalyst for the Bears’ high-octane offense is senior running back Jayquan Smith who has 626 yards this season, after a season-high 255 yards in the region opener against Gilmer in Week 6.
However, Smith’s carries were limited in the four non-region games (43), but Cherokee Bluff still averaged 57 points in wins against Johnson, East Forsyth, Chestatee and Lakeside-Atlanta.
The passing game has also been active for the Bears, steered by senior quarterback Sebastian Irons (30 of 50 passing, 479 yards). His leading targets are Marlin Jackson (10 catches, 214 yards) and Jhace Justice (7 catches, 171 yards).
Still, the star of the show is a lights-out defense for Cherokee Bluff that has held 4 of 5 opponents to single-digit points (including shutouts against East Forsyth and Lakeside). Anchoring the defense for the Bears is Brayden Nance with 25 tackles and three sacks.
Despite West Hall dropping the region opener to North Hall, it’s still got standouts on offense to contend with.
Senior Tilil Blackwell has rushed for 214 yards and four scores, while Spartans quarterback Nick Sturm has thrown for 325 yards.
After scoring a season-high 48 points in Week 2 against East Hall, the Spartans’ offense has been bogged down and only scored three total touchdowns in losses to Chestatee and North Hall.
Even with a loss to Cherokee Bluff, West Hall would remain a viable candidate for the playoffs with the two toughest games in region play out of the way.