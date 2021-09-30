PREVIEW: North Hall, White County gearing up for yearly meeting that typically goes down to the wire

North Hall and White County have one of the most intriguing football rivalries in Northeast Georgia.
Every season, it seems, the game comes down to the wire. All five meetings since 2016 have been decided by 8 points or less.
And, for some strange reason, the road team seems to have a pretty distinct edge, winning the last four games.
The last exception to that came in 2016 when the Warriors (1-4, 0-1 Region 7-3A) beat the Trojans (3-2, 1-0) in Cleveland.
On Friday, these two schools will play at Lynn Cottrell Stadium in Gainesville.
North Hall coach David Bishop said the balance of the rivalry became much more competitive when White County won 18-12 in 2010.
Since then, the Warriors have a 6-5 edge in the series that has had a meeting every season since 2002.
“You figure since White County won in 2010, it’s been about even against them,” Bishop said. “This game has become a lot more of a rivalry.”
“It’s a rivalry game so it will be close, as it usually is, and it will be hard-hitting,” White County coach Tim Cokely said. “North Hall is loaded and they are peaking at the right time, so we will have to play our best to have a chance. “
This season, both programs are headed in different directions, but each has multiple weapons on offense.
North Hall needs a win to keep pace with Cherokee Bluff (5-0, 1-0), which has been completely dominant in 2021 and doesn’t appear likely to lose any time soon.
Meanwhile, White County needs a win to avoid going to 0-2 in region play, with a game against the defending region champion Bears still on the schedule.
Despite the losing record, the Warriors have a home-run threat on the outside, Darius Cannon, who can turn a short reception into a long touchdown run.
In 2020, Cannon had 251 yards on ‘5 or 6 catches’ against North Hall.
“I remember last year, Darius caught a ball on a hitch route, broke 3 or 4 tackles and was gone,” Bishop said.
Now, the 5-foot-9 Cannon is a legit Division-I football prospect.
For North Hall, Luke Brown was good on a 44-yard field goal in the 34-31 win against White County last season.
His proficient kicking has continued in 2021, making a 43-yard game winner against Chestatee on the final play of the game, along with a 51-yarder against West Hall in Week 6.
Kevin Rochester is the Trojans’ offensive leader, rushing for 691 yards on 96 carries and nine touchdowns.
Friday’s games
Cherokee Bluff vs. West Hall
Chestatee vs. North Oconee
East Hall vs. Jefferson
North Hall vs. White County
Gainesville at Lambert
Johnson at Walnut Grove
Lakeview Academy vs. Fellowship Christian
Lanier Christian at Victory Baptist
Riverside Military vs. Union County