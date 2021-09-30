PREVIEW: North Hall, White County gearing up for yearly meeting that typically goes down to the wire

North Hall and White County have one of the most intriguing football rivalries in Northeast Georgia.



Every season, it seems, the game comes down to the wire. All five meetings since 2016 have been decided by 8 points or less.

And, for some strange reason, the road team seems to have a pretty distinct edge, winning the last four games.

The last exception to that came in 2016 when the Warriors (1-4, 0-1 Region 7-3A) beat the Trojans (3-2, 1-0) in Cleveland.

On Friday, these two schools will play at Lynn Cottrell Stadium in Gainesville.