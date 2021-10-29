Preview: Cherokee Bluff strives to beat North Hall, repeat as Region 7-3A football champs

In 2020, Cherokee Bluff’s win against North Hall made the difference in earning its first region title.



A win this week would again lock up two home games, assuming a first-round win, in the 2021 playoffs.

The Trojans are right in the thick of things for their first region title since 2012.

Regardless of the outcome, North Hall and Cherokee Bluff have already locked up a postseason berth to the state tournament, which opens Nov. 12.

The outcome of this game should be tight and the pads will be popping in front of likely-filled bleachers on both sides.

Much of Cherokee Bluff’s success is a balanced attack on both ends of the field,

Jayquan Smith has been the engine to the Bears’ offense.

The senior running back has rushed for 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Cherokee Bluff has rushed for 2,086 yards of offense in 2021.

Sebastian Irons gives the Bears an adequate aerial attack, having completed 55 of 87 throws for 830 yards.

Defensively, Cherokee Bluff has been elite, giving up less than eight points per game.

Its closest game came was the 21-14 win against Dawson County in Week 10.

Jhace Justice was crucial for the Bears in securing the win with his three interceptions.

North Hall has thrown the ball some this season, primarily to junior tight end Jeremiah Telander, but the passing game is not the team’s calling card.

The Trojans like to get behind their pads and lean on the offensive line, which has been rolling this season.

It has dominated games with its running led by the three-headed monster of Bradford Puryear, Kevin Rochester and Austin Atha. They have combined for a total of 1,840 yards.

The Trojans have piled up a combined 2,480 yards on the ground through eight games.

Rochester has scored 14 touchdowns as the team’s leading running back.

Puryear, the senior quarterback, has rushed for eight touchdowns and has thrown for one score.

Atha has made three trips into the end zone.

If the stats and constant play continues for both teams, it will setup for a great night of football.





