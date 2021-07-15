PHOTOS: High school football practice going in full force in Hall County

Times Sports Media Day in fast approaching!
On Wednesday, all 11 high school football programs in Hall County will be represented at the Gainesville Civic Center.
Fans can watch your favorite school — or all of them — on Facebook Live. Here’s the schedule and links to sign up for notifications for the events.
This event is not possible without sponsors Northeast Georgia Health System, BGW Dental Group, Chick-fil-A and Jackson EMC as well as cooperation from Hall County Schools, Gainesville City Schools and the three private schools involved.
Watch it live July 21 on Facebook. Videos will also be available to watch on Facebook and at gainesvilletimes.com following the event.
Football Media Schedule
12:10: Cherokee Bluff: Head coach Tommy Jones; Cason Moore and Sam Stribling
12:30: Chestatee: Head coach Shaun Conley; Luke Bornhorst and Drew Knickle
12:50: East Hall: Head coach Matthew Turner; Clete Cooper and Levi Howard
1:10: Flowery Branch; Head coach Ben Hall; David Renard
1:30: Gainesville: Head coach Heath Webb; Elijah Ruiz and Khaliq Maddox
1:50: Johnson: Head coach William Harrell; Antrevius Jackson and Jake Shaw
2:10: Lakeview: Head coach Lee Shaw; Luke Cooper and Sam Perrott
2:30: Lanier Christian: Head coach Bruce Miller; Ethan Jarrard and Gabe Jaramillo
2:50: North Hall: Head coach David Bishop; Bradford Puryear and Jeremiah Telander
3:10: Riverside Military: Head coach Nick Garrett; Tami Odutola and Rodney Robinson Jr.
3:30: West Hall: Head coach Krofton Montgomery; Tilil Blackwell and Jaden White