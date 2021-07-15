PHOTOS: High school football practice going in full force in Hall County

Times Sports Media Day in fast approaching!

On Wednesday, all 11 high school football programs in Hall County will be represented at the Gainesville Civic Center.

Fans can watch your favorite school — or all of them — on Facebook Live. Here’s the schedule and links to sign up for notifications for the events.

This event is not possible without sponsors Northeast Georgia Health System, BGW Dental Group, Chick-fil-A and Jackson EMC as well as cooperation from Hall County Schools, Gainesville City Schools and the three private schools involved.

Watch it live July 21 on Facebook. Videos will also be available to watch on Facebook and at gainesvilletimes.com following the event.