PHOTOS: Football coaches for programs in Hall County take to podium at Rotary Club of Gainesville

Lanier Christian Academy football coach Bruce Miller drew the biggest laugh when he commented on his golf game Monday during his address to the Rotary Club of Gainesville.
Speaking during the annual kickoff event at the church’s banquet hall, Miller threw in a light-hearted line about why he’s better leading a football program, even after retiring following a remarkable run coaching at Gainesville High.
“I have to keep a machete in my golf bag,” said Miller, who has been coaching for nearly 50 years.
Ten of the head football coaches spoke during the annual event and gave a warm welcome for everyone to come watch their games this season.
In 2022, there’s three new football coaches in Hall County, including Gainesville’s Josh Niblett, North Hall’s Sean Pender and Flowery Branch’s Jason Tester.
The high school football season kicks off Aug. 17 when Cherokeee Bluff faces Kell in the Corky Kell Classic, a Wednesday evening matchup.
The remainder of the schools in Hall County start the season on Aug. 19.
Coming Wednesday, The Times will release its annual Football Media Day on Facebook.
Go online to sign up for a reminder to watch the segment for your favorite school or the entire event.
Times Football Media is brought to us by Northeast Georgia Health System and sponsored by Jackson EMC, Jim Shorkey Auto Group and Chick-fil-A.