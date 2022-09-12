East Hall football players recovering after incidents during game against Chestatee

East Hall’s Jake Jones is still counting his blessings after a scary on-field collision during the game against Chestatee last Friday that required him to be transported by ambulance for examination in the emergency room at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Meanwhile, his teammate Caden Crocker, who experienced a seizure during the stoppage in play to attend to Jones, is still hospitalized at Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta. On Monday night, Crocker's father, Jason, said his son continues to improve and neurologists are encouraged by his progress.

Crocker has had three CT scans and each has shown decreased swelling with his hematoma, his father added. Earlier in the day he was moved out of the ICU and into a regular room.

"We are so thankful and appreciative for all the support from our community," Jason said. "It has been truly remarkable."

Early in the third quarter, Jones said he was looking to make a block and an opposing player accidentally ran into his neck, making Jones immediately go to the ground. East Hall’s offensive tackle said he immediately lost all feeling in his extremities.

“The whole time I was on the field, I was saying ‘Lord, please help me,’” Jones said.