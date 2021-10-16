North Hall remains unbeaten in 7-3A with strong showing against Gilmer

North Hall had three different running backs find the end zone in the first quarter in a 47-6 win against Gilmer on Friday at Lynn Cottrell Stadium.
Hunter Riley scored first for the Trojans on a 3-yard run, then Ajay Jones took it in on a 28-yard scamper.
Also in the first quarter, senior quarterback Bradford Puryear ran it in from 6 yards out. Puryear also had two more running scores in the second quarter, one from 62 yards.
Riley finished the scoring for the Trojans (6-2, 4-0 Region 7-3A) with a 45-yard run in the third quarter.
Puryear had a team-high 108 yards on the ground for North Hall, which locks up a playoff berth with the win.
Riley ran for 87 yards, while Jones had 67 on the ground.
Up next, North Hall hosts Cherokee Bluff on Oct. 29 in Gainesville.